A Newsmax host on Wednesday screamed at a guest on his program after the guest suggested both President BidenJoe BidenOvernight Defense & National Security — Milley becomes lightning rod Democrats hope Biden can flip Manchin and Sinema On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Democrats advance tax plan through hurdles MORE and former President Trump Donald TrumpFormer Sen. Heller to run for Nevada governor Overnight Defense & National Security — Milley becomes lightning rod Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley becomes lightning rod on right MORE‘s administrations are to blame for the crisis in Afghanistan.

The guest, Joe Saboe, is an Iraq War veteran and founded Team America, an organization aiming to help Americans, allies of the United States and other vulnerable Afghans escape the war-torn country since the Taliban took control last month.

“I can tell ya, this didn’t happen under president Trump,” host Grant Stinchfield told Saboe as the segment on his group’s efforts began to wrap up. “And I know there’s a lot of people on the left who want to blame Trump, he wanted out of Afghanistan real bad … I’ve got Americans there that are stuck. To me that’s a hostage situation.”

Watch Newsmax host cut the feed and scream at a veteran guest for offering a mild critique of Trump pic.twitter.com/xozk1f5kzH — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 16, 2021

As Stinchfield attempted to end the segment, Saboe rebuffed him, saying: “With all due respect, veterans, being one and our friends are over there, we followed this closely for multiple administrations.”

Saboe described the Trump administration’s handling of the situation in Afghanistan during his presidency as “fairly weak,” saying it was “trying to limit the number of people that would get out.”

Stinchfield interjected, saying he was running low on time before raising his voice and screaming: “Cut him off, please, cut him off now! Cut him off now!”

After Saboe was taken off the screen, Stinchfield pointed at the camera and said “You’re not gonna blame this on President Trump on my show. That’s not happening!”

“Now I appreciate the work that you’re doing, God bless you for being a veteran, Gob bless you for trying to get Americans out,” the host continued. “But don’t come on this program and take the talking points of the left and blame President Trump. That’s not helping anybody!”

