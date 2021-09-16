https://www.theblaze.com/news/nicki-minaj-cancel-culture-communist-china

Rapper Nicki Minaj says America’s preoccupation with cancel culture is hardly different than that of communist China.

What’s a brief history here?

Minaj has been

under fire for the last week after she publicly admitted to vaccine hesitancy and skepticism.

Earlier this week, Minaj claimed that a friend of her Trinidad cousin became impotent after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials including infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci ultimately shot down Minaj’s claims, saying that they had no merit.

She also revealed that she did not attend the 2021 Met Gala because she was not vaccinated against coronavirus yet.

On Monday, she tweeted, “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. If I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips you head & face. Not that loose one.”

What are the details?

During a Wednesday night Instagram Live video, Minaj said, “You can’t speak for the fear of the mob attacking you. If that doesn’t give you chills up and down your f***ing spine. This is scary! You should be able to ask questions about anything you’re putting inside your body. … You can’t just innocently ask a question about something going in your body. Do y’all realize that — I remember going to China and they were telling us, you know, you cannot speak out against, you know, the people in power there, et cetera. And I remember all of us thinking, ‘Well, OK, we understand and we respect it, the laws here, and that it’s so different where we live.”

“Don’t y’all see what’s f***ing happening? Don’t y’all see that we are living now in that time where people will turn their back on you … but people will isolate you if you simply speak and ask a question,” she continued.

Content warning: Rough language:

What else is there to know?

Earlier that day, she said that the Biden administration invited her to the White House to speak with Fauci and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy to discuss vaccine hesitancy and to answer any questions she might have about the COVID-19 shot.

She

tweeted, “The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human.”

A spokesperson for the Biden administration, however, said that Minaj was never invited to an in-person meeting at the White House, but was asked to join a call to discuss the vaccine instead.

“As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” the spokesperson told

Fox News in a statement on her claims.

According to

CBS News, “Minaj said her publicist and manager was on the phone call when she spoke with someone from the White House, and that an official had specifically requested she ‘come to the White House’ to speak with Dr. Fauci and the U.S. Surgeon General. Minaj said she told the White House she would rather not travel and asked them to do a ‘live,’ which she says they were willing to do on a public platform.”

The rapper responded by blasting the administration for what she said was its backtracking, and said, “Do y’all think I would go on the internet and lie about being invited to the f***ing White House? Like, what? Do you guys see what is happening right now?”

