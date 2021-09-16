https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nicki-minaj-tweets-tucker-carlson-video-to-her-22-million-followers-leftists-suffer-meltdown/

Posted by Kane on September 16, 2021 5:06 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Thou shalt not leave the Democrat plantation.

This meme is pretty hilarious — Jack Dorsey won’t like it

Nikki told the truth, Fauci lied…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...