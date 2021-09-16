https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nicki-minaj-tweets-tucker-carlson-video-to-her-22-million-followers-leftists-suffer-meltdown/
@NICKIMINAJ on Instagram live:
“We’re no longer even allowed to voice our opinions or ask questions?!”
“So many of your favorite artists feel this way but they’re afraid to speak up”
🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pzsYlSO6Sz
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2021
Thou shalt not leave the Democrat plantation.
This meme is pretty hilarious — Jack Dorsey won’t like it
Jack can take ALL the marbles. #FreeNicki #FreeNickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/dU0sTSYt6f
— YoSniper (@YoSniperGames) September 16, 2021
Apparently @NICKIMINAJ is in Twitter jail. Can we get #FreeNicki trending? pic.twitter.com/zPXiSmkTWp
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2021
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021
Right. I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party. Ppl aren’t human any more. If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur ass, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit https://t.co/OhjQZCbmBa
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021
Nikki told the truth, Fauci lied…
@NICKIMINAJ told the truth to me, Fauci lied to me” Protesters are approaching cars leaving the @CDCgov in ATL.Claiming the CDC is lying about the vaccine& @NICKIMINAJ is telling the truth. More on COVID-19 misinformation & locals protesting the vaccine. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/6DwNo6ffbn
— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) September 15, 2021