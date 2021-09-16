https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/16/nyts-peter-baker-slammed-for-gross-and-misleading-oversimplification-of-allegations-against-gen-mark-milley/

New York Times chief White House correspondent and MSNBC analyst Peter Baker is willing to admit that Gen. Mark Milley may have taken some back channels to talk to the Chinese government and try to undermine President Donald Trump, but even if Milley did do it, so what?

Why are people getting so bent out of shape at the prospect of the Joint Chiefs Chair going behind the president’s back to subvert the president’s authority?

Your sarcasm is noted, Peter. As is, by extension, your shameless hackery.

Peter Baker should be in a pickle for defending Milley’s alleged actions as good and just.

If Milley indeed did the things he is alleged to have done, he’s guilty of far more than just trying to protect the world from “crazy” Donald Trump.

Without a doubt.

Peter Baker is not a serious person.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...