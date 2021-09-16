http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/c7fsvXFvshs/lawrence-brooks-americas-oldest-living-wwii-vet-112-birthday.html
Lawrence Brooks is celebrating his birthday for an incredible 112th time.
Donning a New Orleans Saints jersey, the oldest living World War II veteran was honored with a drive-by celebration on Sunday (September 12) at his home in New Orleans.
WDSU reports Brooks waved to the small crowd that gathered during his special day. He told the news station that he advises others to “serve God and be nice to people.”
Brooks was born on September 12, 1909 and served in the US Army from 1940 to 1945 as a part of the predominantly Black 91st Engineer Battalion. He was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines and rose to the rank of private first class during the war.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards congratulated Brooks for his latest milestone and thanked him for his service.
Vanessa Brooks, Lawrence’s daughter, told NOLA.com that her father is blind in his right eye and his vision is failing in his left, however his hearing is great and he’s never suffered from any major illness aside from low blood pressure and dehydration.
At his celebration, Brooks was celebrated with songs from the National WWII Museum in New Orleans’ vocal trio, the Victory Belles.
After serving in the war, Brooks returned home where he worked operating a forklift. He also married and had five children, who in turn had 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.