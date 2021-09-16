http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/c7fsvXFvshs/lawrence-brooks-americas-oldest-living-wwii-vet-112-birthday.html

Lawrence Brooks is celebrating his birthday for an incredible 112th time.

Donning a New Orleans Saints jersey, the oldest living World War II veteran was honored with a drive-by celebration on Sunday (September 12) at his home in New Orleans.

WDSU reports Brooks waved to the small crowd that gathered during his special day. He told the news station that he advises others to “serve God and be nice to people.”

RELATED: America’s Oldest Person Celebrates Her 116th Birthday In Charlotte

Brooks was born on September 12, 1909 and served in the US Army from 1940 to 1945 as a part of the predominantly Black 91st Engineer Battalion. He was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines and rose to the rank of private first class during the war.