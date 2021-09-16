https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/16/omg-this-is-real-dc-police-departments-perp-description-gets-very-oddly-specific-and-people-have-hilarious-thoughts/

Who knew someone getting stabbed would notice this about the perp? ROFL

We can see it now, ‘Why hello office, yes, yes I was just stabbed. And boy howdy, I have to tell you, the person who stabbed me had the PRETTIEST EYES I have ever seen. Oh yes, I am slowly bleeding out, and ouch it hurts SO MUCH but I’m telling you, THOSE EYES …’

Can’t believe this is real and yet here we are:

STABBING/1600 block OF MARYLAND AVE NE/LOF A B/M LIGHT CPLX, NO SHIRT, TATTOOS ON THE BODY, PRETTY EYES; B/F 5’4, BLACK CLOTHING/5269 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 16, 2021

What gave the perp away?

THOSE EYES.

*snorts*

APB: SUSPECT SLEEK, GAZELLE-LIKE, w/ a certain SAVOIR FAIRE; EASY ON EYES; considered ARMED and EXTREMELY DELOISHUS — 🥓,🥚 & 🧀 on 🥯 (@YoBrohan) September 16, 2021

ROFL ROFL ROFL!!!

Sleek, gazelle-like with a certain SAVOIR FAIRE.

Armed and extremely delicious.

Wow, that’s awesome.

Dude stabs somebody and flashes a deep auburn stare. DCPD:”I can fix him” — Jake (unaffiliated with State Farm) (@JDSommey) September 16, 2021

I CAN FIX HIM.

Is this for real. How is this for real. — Brandi Buchman (@Brandi_Buchman) September 16, 2021

Armed and dreamy?

K.

ok, pretty eyes 👀, lol look for the pretty eyed dude 🤣🤣🤣 — LeVar C T (@levarct) September 16, 2021

Guy running down the street with his eyes closed. Ohh well that’s not him. Carry on. — Jasmine Wilson (@Jasmine94878907) September 16, 2021

Or wearing sunglasses? FOILED AGAIN!

Wtf kinda description is “pretty eyes?” — Bae-Lee-Un (@The_HeavenlyWay) September 16, 2021

Tag his insta if you find him please — Jake Villarreal 🏳️‍🌈 (@JakeLovesSTL) September 16, 2021

What’s next, “SKIPS LEG DAY”? “HAS A KIND FACE”? — DashboardProfessional (@emointheoffice) September 16, 2021

Smells of lavender and has soft hands.

“Great biceps, nice fit, dripping in swag, oozes charisma…” — 👻 UMDET3 👻 (@umdet3) September 16, 2021

Ok, we’ve gotta stop.

Too damn funny.

***

