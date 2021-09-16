https://noqreport.com/2021/09/16/oops-amazon-censors-claims-error-restores-ad-for-book-investigating-black-lives-matter/

Amazon sells Hitler’s Mein Kampf , but blocked an advertisement for an investigative book on Black Lives Matter leaders, citing “controversial” content. The platform later claimed to have made an “error” and is now allowing the book to be advertised.

The book in question, BLM: The Making of a New Marxist Revolution , was written by Mike Gonzalez , senior fellow at The Heritage Foundation. Heritage tried to purchase an ad for Gonzalez’s book, but reported that “Amazon, the nation’s largest retailer, blocked it from its website,” according to Heritage’s The Daily Signal . The Daily Signal said Amazon notified Heritage Tuesday that the advertisement for Gonzalez’s book “no longer complies with our current Creative Acceptance Policies.” Amazon continued, “Specifically for the following reasons: Your ad contains book/s or content that is not allowed. Content that revolves around controversial or highly debated social topics is not permitted.” Amazon also told Heritage, “Please remove this content from your ad.” The book was still being sold on Amazon as a category best-seller.

Amazon told MRC Free Speech America, “Our policies were not enforced correctly in this case. We fixed the error, communicated with the advertiser, and the book is now being advertised. We […]