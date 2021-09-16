https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/16/pbss-yamiche-alcindor-notes-biden-didnt-take-any-questions-but-reporters-did-get-a-color-coordinated-selfie-out-of-it/

President Biden delivered an address today about his multi-trillion-dollar “infrastructure” plan that would apparently make the weather more pleasant, end inflation, create millions of jobs and other claims that only people who would agree to buy bridges in Brooklyn would believe.

At the end of Biden’s address, there was a familiar sight: He turned and walked out of the room without taking questions.

However, PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor made everybody aware that there was a color-coordinated row of reporters who were at the ready if Biden hadn’t completely ignored them:

Biden probably missed out on a wonderful softball question from Alcindor.

We can’t help but wonder which one of them yelled out the Nicki Minaj question as Biden exited the room.

If it was Trump? We don’t even have to imagine:

#Journalism

