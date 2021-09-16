https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/16/pbss-yamiche-alcindor-notes-biden-didnt-take-any-questions-but-reporters-did-get-a-color-coordinated-selfie-out-of-it/

President Biden delivered an address today about his multi-trillion-dollar “infrastructure” plan that would apparently make the weather more pleasant, end inflation, create millions of jobs and other claims that only people who would agree to buy bridges in Brooklyn would believe.

At the end of Biden’s address, there was a familiar sight: He turned and walked out of the room without taking questions.

However, PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor made everybody aware that there was a color-coordinated row of reporters who were at the ready if Biden hadn’t completely ignored them:

President Biden didn’t take any questions. But, there was this super color coordinated red row waiting to try. pic.twitter.com/1lUJ87mqIm — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 16, 2021

Biden probably missed out on a wonderful softball question from Alcindor.

You seem really upset about Biden taking no questions. https://t.co/jijcyCDkBa — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) September 16, 2021

We can’t help but wonder which one of them yelled out the Nicki Minaj question as Biden exited the room.

Like what flavor ice-cream he is having today..😂 https://t.co/xC3KVFuFXQ — 🌞Just me Cassie🌞 🇺🇸🌟🇨🇦 🌟🇮🇹 🌟IFBAP 💕 (@browneyegirl400) September 16, 2021

White House press room turns from a pack of jackals to Met Gala attendees with a change in presidency. Such a joke. https://t.co/5BccTXA4xI — BlackJack (@BlackJackBoGre1) September 16, 2021

More time was spent color coordinating than reporting on a President with a persistent cough https://t.co/3K9rrEXj3d — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) September 16, 2021

Since he never answers questions why do you even go?

Just to wear matching outfits and take selfies? https://t.co/txA3ftPF48 — Mark Broome (@mark_arirang) September 16, 2021

These are not the handmaids you are looking for. https://t.co/is7UtYeleu — Karen Carlin (@kingcarlin3) September 16, 2021

Just imagine her reaction if it was Trump. https://t.co/SytwcC7L4q — The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 16, 2021

If it was Trump? We don’t even have to imagine:

Two of Yamiche’s tweets when Trump took no questions.

Can you spot the difference?

journalisming™️ https://t.co/Br1WsJmFKS pic.twitter.com/zJ8jrnKnUp — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) September 16, 2021

#Journalism

