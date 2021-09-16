https://www.oann.com/philip-morris-seals-deal-to-buy-vectura-with-75-of-shares-tendered/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=philip-morris-seals-deal-to-buy-vectura-with-75-of-shares-tendered



FILE PHOTO: Philip Morris International's research and development headquarters are pictured next to the company's cigarette factory in Neuchatel, Switzerland, March 17, 2017. Picture take March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Paritosh Bansal/File Photo

September 16, 2021

(Reuters) – Cigarette maker Philip Morris International (PMI) said on Thursday it had received about 75% of Vectura shares from shareholders as part of a public tender offer process to acquire the British company.

“We have reached an important milestone in our acquisition of Vectura and are pleased to have secured over 74% of the company’s shares, in excess of the 50% required to make our offer unconditional and PMI the majority shareholder,” said PMI Chief Executive Officer Jacek Olczak.

