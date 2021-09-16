https://hannity.com/media-room/pics-emerge-thousands-of-migrants-waiting-to-be-processed-by-border-patrol-before-entering-the-usa/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pics-emerge-thousands-of-migrants-waiting-to-be-processed-by-border-patrol-before-entering-the-usa

Recently released drone footage is revealing the “out of control” situation taking place at the US-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas; showing thousands of Central American migrants waiting to be processed by Federal Agents before entering the United States.

“Another stunning image from our @FoxNews drone team showing the situation at the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, where a law enforcement source tells me there are more than 8,000 migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after crossing illegally into the U.S,” posted Fox News Bill Melugin on Twitter.

NEW: Another stunning image from our @FoxNews drone team showing the situation at the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, where a law enforcement source tells me there are more than 8,000 migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after crossing illegally into the U.S. pic.twitter.com/opey70NBNt — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021

The number of migrants crossing the United States border from Mexico continued to surge this summer, with new data from the Department of Homeland Security showing more than 200,000 encounters between immigrants and Federal Agents.

That’s up 317% compared to August 2020.

“The source told Fox that there were 208,887 encounters in August. While it marks the first decrease in migrant encounters seen under the Biden administration, where migrant encounters have been sharply rising for months, it is only a 2% drop over the more than 212,000 encounters in July,” reports Fox News.

“Additionally, the 208,887 number for August represents a 317% increase over last August 2020 which saw 50,014 apprehensions — and a 233% increase over August 2019, where there were 62,707 apprehensions during that year’s border crisis,” adds Fox.

“We have a plan, we are executing our plan and that takes time,” said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last month.

“A couple of days ago I was down in Mexico, and I said look, you know, if, if our borders are the first line of defense, we’re going to lose and this is unsustainable,” Mayorkas said. “We can’t continue like this, our people in the field can’t continue and our system isn’t built for it.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

BIDEN on ???: ‘What Kind of Country Are We Going to Be with 4 More Years of George??’ posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled basement campaign over the weekend; apparently warning the country of the dangers posed by “four more years” of “George.” “What kind of country are we going to be?” asked Biden alongside his wife Dr. Jill Biden. “Four more years of George, uh, he uh, we’re going to find ourselves in a position where that if Trump is gets elected we’re going to be in a different world!” WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020 Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above. ‘MAKES NO SENSE’: Biden Launches Bizarre Rant on Healthcare, ‘Let Me Put It Another Way’ posted by Hannity Staff – 4.09.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; launching a bizarre rant over “maintaining affordable healthcare” to “make sure it makes sense.” “We have to make sure everyone has access to maintain, maintain affordable health insurance coverage. We should be making it easier, not harder, to make sure, to make sense, let me put it another way, it makes no sense,” said Biden during a virtual town hall event. Yes, I think we can all agree that you’re not making any sense 👇 pic.twitter.com/NoQoMphGGw — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 9, 2020 Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign Wednesday; clearing the path for the Democratic nomination of former Vice President Joe Biden to take on Donald Trump this November. “Sanders was unable to build on his early momentum in the race after wins in New Hampshire and Nevada as well as virtual tie in Iowa, going on to lose a string of states to Biden after the former vice president consolidated the support of moderate Democrats,” reports the Hill. #BREAKING: Bernie Sanders ends 2020 presidential campaign, paving way for Joe Biden https://t.co/ckizUKrb25 pic.twitter.com/cPNzIddkHI — The Hill (@thehill) April 8, 2020 Bernie Sanders is ending his presidential bid. The progressive was the front-runner until the Democratic establishment consolidated around Joe Biden. https://t.co/Zi5olL3jBI — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 8, 2020 This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

