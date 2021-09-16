http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/K6iksf1Ie_M/

PIERS Morgan is joining The Sun and News Corp in a global deal that’s a “bigger comeback than Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Britain’s powerhouse journalist is returning to his roots and coming back to where he started his brilliant career to present a new global TV show and be a columnist for The Sun.

He will bring his vast experience and bold opinions to The Sun to tackle the big issues in his new regular column for our website and newspaper.

And he will host a brand spanking new daily TV show to air weeknights in the UK, US and Australia. He will also present a series of True Crime documentaries.

Piers, who previously co-presented Good Morning Britain, said that his new show will be a “fearless forum for lively debate” which will “celebrate the right of everyone to have an opinion.”

Announcing the news today, Piers rejoiced that he’s “coming home” –while The Sun’s Editor-in-Chief Victoria Newton hailed it a “bigger comeback than Ronaldo”.

And he has made a solemn promise to Brits who will tune into his new show: “We’re going to have some fun.”

The presenter, 56, is also going to release a new book – published worldwide by HarperCollins as a follow up to the phenomenal success of his bestseller, Wake Up.

Speaking about his career move, Mr Morgan said today: “I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago.

“Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.

“I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.

“I’m also delighted to become a columnist for The Sun and the New York Post, two brilliantly successful and popular newspaper brands.

“I’m going home and we’re going to have some fun.”

Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman of News Corp, said: “Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire.

“Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling.

“He has many passionate fans around the world and we look forward to expanding his audience in the UK, at Fox Nation, Sky News Australia, The Sun and the New York Post.”

HE’S COMING HOME

Piers Morgan’s new show will air on talkTV in the UK, FOX Nation for US audiences, and on Sky News Australia.

The show will be produced and filmed at News UK’s studios in London Bridge.

Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp, said: “Piers believes passionately in the contest of ideas and the principle of freedom of speech, and he delivers his perspective with a pithy puckishness that is compelling for a broad and growing audience.

“He carbonates debate with wit, whimsy and wisdom.”

Rebekah Brooks, Chief Executive of News UK, said: “Piers will be the most brilliant primetime draw for our new talkTV service and a fantastic columnist for The Sun.

“Sun readers love Piers and I am delighted that he is back. Welcome home!”

Victoria Newton, Editor-in-Chief, The Sun, said: “Forget Ronaldo, this is the biggest comeback of the year.”

Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media, added: “Piers is an exceptional talent.

“We look forward to him making an impact and exploring opportunities with him on all of our platforms, especially FOX Nation, where our subscribers will love his new show tackling the subjects everyone is talking about.”

PIERS RETURNS

Paul Whittaker, Sky News Australia Chief Executive Officer, said: “Piers Morgan is one of the strongest and most important voices in the media. Piers is fearless.

“We are delighted he will be joining the Sky News Australia line-up from early next year.”

Winnie Dunbar Nelson, who worked with Piers Morgan at CNN and at Good Morning Britain, is appointed as Executive Producer.

The show will be available for syndication in other global territories.

Keith Poole, Editor-in-Chief for New York Post Group, welcomed the columnist.

He said: “Piers Morgan is the perfect fit for The New York Post. We can’t wait to get started with our newest Postie.”

HarperCollins will publish the follow up to Sunday Times No1 bestselling book, Wake Up.

Charlie Redmayne, CEO of HarperCollins UK, said: “There is simply no one better than Piers Morgan at getting people talking and thinking about the key issues affecting society today.

“We are excited to be working with Piers on his eagerly awaited follow up book.”

6 Piers’ wife Celia Walden posted a snap of the presenter today, with the caption ‘Someone’s got a spring in their step today. Wonder why…’

6 Announcing the news today, Piers rejoiced that he’s ‘coming home’ Credit: Camera Press

6 Piers will write a new regular column for our website and newspaper Credit: instagram.com/piersmorgan

