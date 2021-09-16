https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/16/politico-prints-jennifer-rubins-off-the-record-complaint-about-its-zillionth-hit-piece-on-a-prominent-woman/

Last month, we did a post on how a Democratic strategist had called Politico “a right-wing propaganda organization” after it published a piece on President Biden’s botched evacuation of Afghanistan. Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff tweeted that Democrats should “freeze out” Politico and refuse to talk to its reporters and even alumni, who “continue to do great damage to the field of journalism.”

Yeah, it kind of stung, didn’t it, when Biden screwed up so badly that even CNN’s Jake Tapper was visibly angry. The media couldn’t cover for that debacle, so they were supposed to ignore it, or just parrot talking points about the “historic” airlift.

In its West Wing Playbook Thursday, Politico wrote about “The Jennifer Rubin <–> WH symbiosis,” contrasting the once-conservative columnist with the water-carrier she is now:

She didn’t have a high opinion of Obama’s vice president, JOE BIDEN, either, writing in 2012 that “Biden reflects Obama’s judgment and dispels the notion that the president wants the best and the brightest around him. Ole Joe doesn’t fit that description, does he?” … Perhaps most surprising of all, however, is how, over the past eight months, she has distinguished herself as the Biden administration’s favorite columnist. Chief of Staff RON KLAIN has retweeted or @ mentioned Rubin more than three dozen times since mid-May. The White House press team, the Democratic National Committee, the State Department, and the vice president’s office have all promoted various columns and tweets from her in recent weeks.

As we’ve pointed out, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain retweets practically everything from Rubin’s timeline, because all of it is an advertisement for Biden. He even retweeted Joy Reid responding to a Jenn Rubin tweet.

lmaooooo “The White House has encouraged outside allies to share some of Rubin’s articles online. One told West Wing Playbook that they declined to do so because they thought it was just too embarrassing to earnestly share a Rubin column.”https://t.co/BRFMZvs3gp — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 16, 2021

too embarrassing even for people who *support* the biden administration. God almighty. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 16, 2021

Everyone except the White House knows Jen Rubin is cringe pic.twitter.com/1x3t4RWcs3 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 16, 2021

Rubin didn’t care for Politico’s piece and wrote a response with the subject line “OFF THE RECORD” — “Since we never agreed to conduct such an off-the-record conversation, we are publishing it below in full,” was Politico’s response.

Come for the incredible love-story of @JRubinBlogger and the Biden White House. Stay for the outrageous crazy lady email she sent attacking Politico for writing about it. https://t.co/7WPxIIhT8l pic.twitter.com/lNlFFwaBpL — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 16, 2021

Such an obviously misogynistic publication, exposing the 180-degree turn of a prominent woman. And it doesn’t show up in the screenshot, but her final line was, “And btw, what a low class move to do this on Yom Kippur at the last moment.” Misogynistic and anti-Semitic.

She’s lost her damn mind. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 16, 2021

Dreadful dreadful human — Bucky Gruntz (@BuckyGruntz) September 16, 2021

Klain will retweet something of hers tonight and cheer her up.

