President Biden had a virtual meeting with the British and Australian prime ministers, and Bloomberg Quicktake reported that Biden “appears to forget” Scott Morrison’s name, so he came up with something else instead:

EARLIER: “Thank you, Boris. And I want to thank #ThatFellaDownUnder.” Here’s the moment Biden appears to forget Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s name during a press conference to unveil a new security partnership https://t.co/MdLcZ33HDr pic.twitter.com/tzwE1pwTk5 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) September 16, 2021

“That fella down under” has sort of a ring to it.

“Where, uh, where women glow and men plunder.” https://t.co/SQlRlT8byk — Foster (@foster_type) September 16, 2021

Maybe somebody can work Biden’s comment into the Men At Work song.

Thank you Boris and thank you “Upside Down Boris” https://t.co/McPauI7rHo — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 16, 2021

