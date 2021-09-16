https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/16/president-biden-appears-to-forget-australia-pms-name-so-he-went-with-something-else-instead/

President Biden had a virtual meeting with the British and Australian prime ministers, and Bloomberg Quicktake reported that Biden “appears to forget” Scott Morrison’s name, so he came up with something else instead:

“That fella down under” has sort of a ring to it.

Maybe somebody can work Biden’s comment into the Men At Work song.

