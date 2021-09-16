https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/16/president-biden-says-governors-who-oppose-his-vaccination-mandate-are-putting-the-lives-of-especially-children-at-risk/

As Twitchy reported September 10, President Joe Biden was once again taking a tougher stance on GOP governors than he was the Taliban, who are “businesslike and professional.” “If these governors won’t help beat the pandemic, I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way,” Biden threatened.

On Thursday, Biden gave a speech on COVID-19 and again attacked governors who opposed mask and vaccine mandates, saying that they were putting citizens’ lives at risk, especially children’s lives.

So, what’s Biden’s stance on states like New York, whose governor just mandated masks for kids in daycare age 2 and up? Does he think that’s praiseworthy? Does it follow the science?

Do any of the fact-checkers out there watching this want to see if Biden’s claim that children especially are at risk is true?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...