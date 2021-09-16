https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/16/president-biden-says-governors-who-oppose-his-vaccination-mandate-are-putting-the-lives-of-especially-children-at-risk/

As Twitchy reported September 10, President Joe Biden was once again taking a tougher stance on GOP governors than he was the Taliban, who are “businesslike and professional.” “If these governors won’t help beat the pandemic, I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way,” Biden threatened.

On Thursday, Biden gave a speech on COVID-19 and again attacked governors who opposed mask and vaccine mandates, saying that they were putting citizens’ lives at risk, especially children’s lives.

Biden attacks GOP governors opposing his unconstitutional vax mandate: “This is the worst kind of politics, because it’s putting the lives of citizens of their states, especially children, at risk.” pic.twitter.com/IsFdaFTyZO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2021

So, what’s Biden’s stance on states like New York, whose governor just mandated masks for kids in daycare age 2 and up? Does he think that’s praiseworthy? Does it follow the science?

.08% of deaths or 576 through 9/11/21 were 18 or younger. Pere cdc data. This is devastating to the ages and those with comorbidities. Every death is not good, but kids have been good through this. — Blue Hen Football (@Pops90644639) September 16, 2021

They don’t want to take the win. We should all be thanking our lucky stars. Instead, they would have us believe that children are dropping like flies. All to keep the paranoia going. — John Ward (@JWard_73) September 16, 2021

Always have to make sure you include the kids! pic.twitter.com/WpJpobBTll — COMING FORWARD (@CF_Poet) September 16, 2021

He says his mandates are “what ‘the science’ tells us we need to do”. Science doesn’t tell anyone to do anything. It’s incapable. But one thing science has said over and over is that “especially children” are basically at no risk from this virus. — Captain Tuttle (@jonathanstuttle) September 16, 2021

They always use “the children”. No shame — John Rock (@jrock118) September 16, 2021

“Especially children” This dude doesn’t follow the science. — Steely-Wheeler (@Steelwheels7) September 16, 2021

with their exceptionally low risk of complications due to covid… pic.twitter.com/t1iGzLKHMV — Grim Up North (@status_77) September 16, 2021

More children die from lightning strikes than COVID. What is this asshole even talking about? He is a pathological liar cheered on by a group of people who are desperate to show allegiance to stupidity and control. — 🇺🇸Wile E Coyote 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@genius_coyote86) September 16, 2021

Is that science? — johnnyanonymous (@janonymous1234) September 16, 2021

Do any of the fact-checkers out there watching this want to see if Biden’s claim that children especially are at risk is true?

