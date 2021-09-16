https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/09/15/trump-says-biden-will-do-nothing-to-general-milley-in-latest-statement/

Reading Time: 1 minute

Charlotte, NC — In his latest statement, former President Donald Trump says that President Joe Biden will do nothing to General Mark Milley. Milley has been accused of treason with a call to China to say that he would give them advance warning of any potential attack launched by Donald Trump before he left office.

By definition, Milley’s actions, if true, would amount to treason. Many have called on Milley to resign or for Joe Biden to fire him. But Trump says that will not happen.

He says that Biden will not fire him because of Afghanistan. He says that Milley has dirt on Biden from the failure of the Afghanistan withdrawal that will prevent him from firing Milley.

Trump shared that Milley’s actions placed the US in a dangerous position and called Milley a “nutjob.” You can view Trump’s full comments below.

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

