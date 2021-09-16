https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/572585-roger-stone-served-with-capitol-riot-lawsuit-during-radio-interview

Conservative lobbyist and prominent Trump ally Roger StoneRoger Jason StoneLawyer for 17 Jan. 6 defendants says he’s been released from hospital Democrats’ Jan. 6 subpoena-palooza sets dangerous precedent The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Afghanistan chaos now a deadly crisis as US troops perish MORE was apparently served with a lawsuit live on air during a radio interview Wednesday.

Stone appeared to have been served with the lawsuit while speaking on “Tomorrow’s News Today with Joe Hoft & Kell Brazil.”

Stone was in the middle of weighing in on whether former President Trump Donald TrumpFormer Sen. Heller to run for Nevada governor Overnight Defense & National Security — Milley becomes lightning rod Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley becomes lightning rod on right MORE should run for office again in 2024 when he interrupted himself saying, “Hold on a second, I have a process server at my front door about to serve me in the latest lawsuit.”

He could be heard telling the process server “it’s still a fraud, doesn’t matter.”

Once he had received the suit, Stone said to Hoft and Brazil, “This is a big, big stack of papers, which is good because we’re out of toilet paper today.”

While Roger Stone was live on the air this morning with ‘Real Talk 93.3’ (St Louis) doing an interview about the 2024 election, he gets served by a process server with the January 6 lawsuit. (Audio) pic.twitter.com/pnXBPQh3Vn — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 15, 2021

The latest lawsuit filed against Stone was by seven Capitol police officers, who allege he was among those responsible for the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Other defendants include former President Trump, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiFEC finds Twitter didn’t break law by blocking spread of Hunter Biden story Juan Williams: The toxic legacy of Trump’s corruption Giuliani associate pleads guilty to soliciting foreign campaign contributions MORE and Alex Jones.

The suit, filed in August, accuses Stone of disseminating false claims of election fraud that ultimately led to the attack on the Capitol, as well as promoting and helping to fundraise for the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the attack.

“Trump’s and his co-conspirators’ repeated cries of election fraud caused many of his supporters, including other Defendants, to plan to employ force, intimidation, and threats on his behalf to keep him in office, should he lose the election,” the suit reads.

The officers are seeking punitive damages from the defendants, with the amount to be determined by a jury should it go to trial.

Stone was served just days before a Sept. 18 rally in D.C. meant to support the insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol in January. Law enforcement officials have ramped up security ahead of this event, re-erecting a seven-foot fence around the main Capitol building and installing high-tech security cameras for better view of the area.

Around 700 people are expected to be in attendance at the so-called “Justice for J6” rally.

“Federal law enforcement agencies and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department are in a heightened state of alert and actively sharing information to ensure appropriate protective measures and operational response plans are in place,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-PierreDemocrats say Biden must get more involved in budget fight White House says law enforcement in ‘heightened state of alert’ ahead of J6 rally The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Polls open in California as Newsom fights for job MORE told reporters on Tuesday.

Matt Braynard, the rally’s organizer, has asked attendees to not wear pro-Trump clothing to the event.

“Anyone not honoring this request will be assumed to be an infiltrator and we will take your picture, find out who you are, and make you famous,” Braynard said.

