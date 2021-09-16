https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/16/russiagate-in-a-nutshell-glenn-greenwald-sums-up-the-latest-on-john-durhams-investigation-pulls-hillary-clintons-old-tweet-about-trumps-covert-server/

As Twitchy reported Wednesday night, there seems to be some activity with prosecutor John Durham’s investigation. He’s indicted lawyer Michael Sussman, who was working with the Hillary Clinton campaign, for peddling obviously false information to the FBI about the Trump Organization having a covert server linked to Russian Alfa Bank.

First off, here’s candidate Hillary Clinton’s tweet about computer scientists uncovering the covert server; from October 2016:

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

“This secret hotline may be the key to unlocking the mystery of Trump’s ties to Russia.”

Here’s Glenn Greenwald:

The Special Counsel investigating the various frauds of Russiagate, John Dunham, is about to indict a Perkins Coie lawyer for feeding a fake story about Trump and Alfa Bank to the FBI and media, then lying by denying he represented the Clinton campaign:https://t.co/UBrZmwvQBJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 16, 2021

The scam that Trump was using a secret server to communicate with a Russian bank was promoted by Hillary herself, and touted by media outlets led by @Slate. Like so much that comprised Russiagate, it was a total fraud concocted by the DNC & media allies:https://t.co/mwKa2REj5f — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 16, 2021

In sum, a DNC-linked lawyer — partners with Clinton lawyer @marceelias — fabricated a Trump/Russia link, fed it to DNC operatives masquerading as journalists, had Hillary trumpet it, then lied to FBI about who he worked for. Russiagate in a nutshell:https://t.co/SRRSAowcGn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 16, 2021

Remember that an FBI lawyer pled guilty to lying to the FISA court in order to obtain warrants to spy on former Trump campaign official Carter Page. The real criminals weren’t people colluding with Russia but those who perpetrated the Russiagate fraud:https://t.co/X0QgL5zdDj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 16, 2021

As @ChuckRossDC notes, the Hillary lawyer about to be indicated for Russiagate lying helped NYT national security reporter @charlie_savage promote his last book. Savage not only was the one who spread the CIA lie about “Russian bounties” in Afghanistan but also spread this gem: pic.twitter.com/3SRDXPNHDI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 16, 2021

Savage has done good and important reporting in the past but there’s probably no corporate journalist except Bob Woodward more linked to and intertwined with Democratic security state operatives, and that’s what happens when reporters become their tools:https://t.co/UCYaVwLnv1 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 16, 2021

Here’s an update:

NEW: Michael Sussman, the partner of Hillary/DNC lawyer @marceelias — was just indicted on charges from Special Counsel John Durham that he lied to FBI when he falsely denied representing the Clinton campaign while feeding the FBI & media the fraudulent Trump/Alfa-Bank story. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 16, 2021

Along with the FBI lawyer who previously pled guilty for lying to the FISA court to spy on ex-Trump campaign official Carter Page, it’s clear that much of the criminality of Russiagate was not from any Trump/Russia collusion but by those who fabricated this conspiracy theory. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 16, 2021

Needless to say, one of the journalists who most aggressively promoted the fake Trump/Alfa-Bank server story was @NatashaBertrand: at the center of so many Russiagate frauds including the Steele Dossier & got promoted over and over for it, now at CNN:https://t.co/2CzfolXUPi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 16, 2021

The corporate media was so heavily invested in the Trump/Russia conspiracy fraud, and hatred for Trump is still sufficiently high, that we haven’t come close to acknowledging what a gigantic fraud the media perpetrated on the country for 5 years, all with this overarching them: pic.twitter.com/oCT7rULIua — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 16, 2021

Just as was true of those who pushed the Iraq/WMD fiasco most aggressively – starting with @JeffreyGoldberg, then of @NewYorker, now editor-in-chief of @TheAtlantic – the journalists who committed the most fraud in Russiagate were the ones most rewarded.https://t.co/3BY010AJ5j — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 16, 2021

It really is this simple: in the corporate media, the more you lie, the more you get promoted, as long as you lie for the right cause and the right people (the security state). See for yourself:https://t.co/s4zj3mubiw — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 16, 2021

“What more evidence do you need? It’s very, very obvious” — that this was all made up by the Clinton campaign’s law firm.

The walls are closing in, finally … but not around Donald Trump.

