As Twitchy reported Wednesday night, there seems to be some activity with prosecutor John Durham’s investigation. He’s indicted lawyer Michael Sussman, who was working with the Hillary Clinton campaign, for peddling obviously false information to the FBI about the Trump Organization having a covert server linked to Russian Alfa Bank.

First off, here’s candidate Hillary Clinton’s tweet about computer scientists uncovering the covert server; from October 2016:

“This secret hotline may be the key to unlocking the mystery of Trump’s ties to Russia.”

Here’s Glenn Greenwald:

Here’s an update:

“What more evidence do you need? It’s very, very obvious” — that this was all made up by the Clinton campaign’s law firm.

The walls are closing in, finally … but not around Donald Trump.

