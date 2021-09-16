https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/gabby-petito-search-missing-woman-brian-laundrie-person-interest
Gabby Petito’s father pleads to public for help, tips
Joe Petito tells reporters gathered at an ongoing press conference Thursday that “what I need from everybody here is help.
“The goal is still not met and that goal is to bring Gabby home safe. I’m asking for help from everyone here, I’m asking for help from everyone at home, I’m asking for help from the parents of Brian and I’m asking for help from the family members and friends of Laundrie family as well,” he said.
“There is a tip line you can call anonymously. Whatever you can do to make sure my daughter comes home I’m asking for that help. There is nothing else that matters to me now,” he added.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).
Police press conference on Gabby Petito disappearance is moments away
Media have swarmed the North Port, Fla. police department awaiting a highly-anticipated update from FBI, police, and Gabby Petito’s family on her disappearance,
Florida police provide update on Gabby Petito disappearance at 12 p.m. ET
Brian Laundrie described by those that know him as ‘quiet’, ‘really nice’ growing up
Sean Leahy, whose son went to school with Brian Laundrie – the person of interest in Gabby Petito’s disappearance – tells Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones Thursday that Laundrie was “quiet” and “a good kid growing up.”
“The one thing that troubles me is that he came home. He didn’t say nothing,” Leahy said regarding the case. “And he got a lawyer.”
Leahy added that “I don’t want to think the worst of him” and “I’m hoping for the best for her.”
Leahy’s son, also named Sean, went to high school with Brian and Gabby.
“All of this stuff coming out, I’m like surprised because every time I ever hung out with Brian, had classes with Brian, he was a really nice kid, a really funny kid,” he told Fox News.
“I only met Gabby probably one or two times, three times. She, every time I met her, she was really nice,” he added.
National Park Service releases poster in search for Gabby Petito
Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming has released a missing person poster for Gabby Petito.
Florida police chief reveals latest on case
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison tells ‘Fox & Friends’ on Thursday that Brian Laundrie is being considered a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s disappearance because “there is only one other person that was with her.”
Utah police release bodycam footage showing interaction with her, Brian Laundrie
Police in Utah reportedly have released bodycam footage showing officers interacting with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie after a witness called 911 around two weeks before she disappeared to report a “possible domestic violence” incident.
The video shows officers from the Moab City Police Department talking to a visibly distraught Petito – and Laundrie – after they pulled their white van over.
Police separated the pair before they each described the incident that prompted the 911 call.
Gabby Petito’s friend speaks out
One of Gabby Petito’s best friends tells Fox News on Thursday that “we all just want everyone to focus on finding Gabby before anything else.”
“Gabby made sure I kept going when I didn’t want to,” said the friend, who asked to remain anonymous. “She shines light on every situation and was always talking about her family.”
The friend says they last spoke to Petito at the beginning of August.
Joe Petito: Search for Gabby top priority, ‘we’ll start worrying about Brian’ later
Gabby Petito’s father Joe has told ‘Fox & Friends First’ on Thursday that his main priority is “to make sure we get my daughter home first.” Then, he says, “we’ll start worrying about Brian” Laundrie, whom police in North Port, Fla., have named as a person of interest in the case.
Petito’s last known location was Aug. 25 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Laundrie, meanwhile, drove back to the Florida Gulf Coast town of North Port, where their trip began, on Sept. 1, and the van was recovered by police at his family’s home on Sept. 11.
“I don’t care what happens to him right now,” Joe Petito said about Laundrie. “That can’t be my primary focus if he’s going to sit in the comfort of his home, you know, and get home cooked meals, why my daughter’s out, you know, God knows where, you know, I don’t give two craps about him.”
“I got to be out there to help her, because the one person who is supposed to be leading the charge is sitting home in his lazy boy chair, you know, not talking to anybody,” Joe Petito added.
Gabby Petito’s boyfriend named person of interest, family grows impatient with him
The family of the Florida woman who vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper with her boyfriend last month are growing impatient with his alleged refusal to provide police with “helpful details.”
Gabrielle Petito’s extended family issued a statement Wednesday urging Brian Laundrie, who was named a person of interest in her disappearance, to help in the investigation, Fox 35 Orlando reported.
“Brian, how could you do this to Gabby? You selfishly remain silent while Gabby is all alone in the wilderness. Brian, your silence is reprehensible! We beg you to do the right thing and help us bing [sic] Gabby home,” the statement read.
They accused Laundrie of sitting “in the comfort of his home” while her family continues the desperate search.
“Brian claims he wants to sit in the background while we search for Gabby in the wilderness of the Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. Brian left Gabby in the wilderness with grizzly bears and wolves while he sits in the comfort of his home. In his home!”
Investigators say Petito, 22, was last in contact with her family in late August when the couple was visiting Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Much of their trip was documented on social media accounts that abruptly ceased.
Laundrie returned to their Florida home in her 2012 white Ford Transit van on Sept. 1 — 10 days before Petito’s family reported her missing — according to police in the Gulf Coast town of North Port. That van has since been impounded by investigators and processed for clues.
He has not been charged with any crime. Fox News attempted to contact Laundrie through a family member’s possible email.
“The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation. The answers will eventually come out,” North Port police Chief Todd Garrison said.
New York nonprofit based in Gabby Petito’s hometown raising funds to assist in the search for her
The Johnny Mac Foundation, a nonprofit formed by the wife of FDNY firefighter who passed away from 9/11 related cancer, is raising money to assist in the search for Gabby Petito.
Petito was raised in Blue Point on Long Island, and her mother is a long-term volunteer and current Johnny Mac Foundation Board Member.
“We are heartbroken and want to do anything we can to help find this beautiful soul,” the foundation wrote on its website.
Utah investigators ‘not ruling anything out’ in double homicide near missing Gabby Petito incident
Utah investigators have not ruled out a potential connection between two high-profile cases in the scenic campgrounds around Moab – a grisly double-homicide that left newlyweds dead and an apparent lovers’ quarrel involving a woman who has since gone missing.
Crystal Turner, 38, and Kylen Schulte, 24, were last seen on Aug. 13 at Woody’s Tavern on Main Street in Moab. They were found shot to death in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop Road five days later.
Deputies have not yet identified a suspect, the spokesman said, and they are investigating all possible leads.
A friend discovered the victims partially undressed and riddled with bullet wounds, according to a warrant obtained by the Salt Lake City-based FOX 13.
Schulte worked nearby at a co-op grocery store called Moonflower – the organic, herb-scented bodega where Gabby Petito, 22, and Brian Laundrie, 23, got into an emotional argument that prompted a police response on Aug. 12.
The proximity of time and location prompted speculation that the two separate incidents may share another connection.
Click here to read more on Fox News.