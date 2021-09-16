Joe Petito tells reporters gathered at an ongoing press conference Thursday that “what I need from everybody here is help.

“The goal is still not met and that goal is to bring Gabby home safe. I’m asking for help from everyone here, I’m asking for help from everyone at home, I’m asking for help from the parents of Brian and I’m asking for help from the family members and friends of Laundrie family as well,” he said.

“There is a tip line you can call anonymously. Whatever you can do to make sure my daughter comes home I’m asking for that help. There is nothing else that matters to me now,” he added.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).