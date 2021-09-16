https://thelibertydaily.com/seattle-and-king-county-declare-medical-dictatorship-require-proof-of-vaccination-for-indoor-activities/

Dear Leader Joe Biden’s calls for vaccine mandates across the country are working in leftist areas across the country. Seattle and King County, Washington, have declared that all indoor gathering venues must require proof of “vaccination” or proof of recent negative Covid-19 tests. This is what Mayor Jenny Durkan has wanted for Seattle for months.

Restaurants, movie theaters, and the like must demand their patrons show their papers in order to have the privilege of entry. This draconian move is not the first and will not be the last unless the people rise up and demand an end to this lunacy.

According to Brandi Kruse from Q13 Fox:

“Seattle and King County have just announced an indoor vaccine requirement – mandating proof of vaccine or negative COVID test to enter bars, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and other entertainment venues.”

The move follows a similar edict issued by Los Angeles county earlier this week. According to Yahoo! News:

Los Angeles County is planning to issue a mandate later this week that will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for indoor bars, breweries, lounges, wineries, and nightclubs, local news station KTTV reported on Wednesday. The order will also require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for big outdoor events like sports games, the report said, beginning on October 7. Customers and employees at these indoor venues must have at least one vaccine dose by October 7 and receive their second by November 4, the report said. According to County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the order will recommend – though not require – vaccination proof for indoor sections of restaurants. “This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage,” Ferrer said to the county’s Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. “This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges.”

These moves make very little sense in light of data from around the globe showing mass vaccinations do nothing to stop the spread of Covid-19. In fact, data out of the United Kingdom and Israel indicates being ultra-vaxxed may be causing them to experience humongous spikes in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

This Medical Dictatorship has nothing to do with the science and everything to do with subjugating the people. They’re using Pandemic Panic Theater to gaslight millions of Americans into accepting their existence at the pleasure of government.

