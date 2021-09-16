https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/sen-johnson-blasts-biden-administration-over-border-crisis?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is demanding answers from the Biden administration concerning the barring of drone surveillance over the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Drones have been a vital tool for news media to tell the complete story of the unmitigated crisis at the border,” the senator wrote in a statement. “Border apprehension have averaged more than 6,700 per day in July and August. Border patrol sectors across the nation are overwhelmed with the volume of migrants crossing the border.”

Johnson’s statement is in response to a recent ban implemented by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Border Patrol to ban drone usage by private citizens for the next few weeks.

The FAA issued a statement about the grounding of drones saying the “Border Patrol requested the temporary flight restriction due to drones interfering with law enforcement flights on the border.”

According to Fox News, there has been a recent surge of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally through Del Rio, Texas. The news agency captured images of hundreds of migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande near Del Rio, Texas.

The Mayor of Del Rio, Bruno Lozano, appealed to the Biden Administration for help.

This is just something that needs to be brought to light, that we need quick attention from the administration, we need quick attention to this, we need a response in real-time,” the mayor said in a video

Johnson was outraged at the Biden administration after seeing the images from Fox News, as well as the plea from Lozano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

