The organizer for Saturday’s “Justice for J6” rally is asking that attendees do not wear pro-Trump clothing at the event.

Matt Braynard, the organizer behind the rally and a former Trump campaign staffer, asked attendees in a tweet on Tuesday not to display any symbols that are supportive of former President TrumpDonald TrumpNewsom touts victory over recall as rejection of ‘Trumpism’ Newsom easily beats back recall effort in California Second senior official leaving DHS in a week MORE or President Biden Joe BidenNewsom easily beats back recall effort in California Second senior official leaving DHS in a week Top Republican: General told senators he opposed Afghanistan withdrawal MORE, contending the demonstration is “100% about #JusticeforJ6 and not the election or any candidate.”

Braynard warned that anyone who violates the regulations will have their picture taken and be made “famous.”

“We request that anybody attending our events not wear any clothing or have signs supportive of either President Trump or Biden,” Braynard wrote.

“Anyone not honoring this request will be assumed to be an infiltrator and we will take your picture, find out who you are, and make you famous,” he added.

This event is 100% about #JusticeforJ6 and not the election or any candidate. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) September 14, 2021

An official at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) predicted on Tuesday that roughly 700 people are expected to attend the demonstration, which is being convened in support of people who were charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

A number of the expected attendees are connected to the same groups that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Allies of Trump have called individuals arrested after the riot “political prisoners.”

Melissa Smislova, deputy undersecretary for intelligence enterprise readiness at DHS, said the department has been monitoring publicly available information on protesters, permit applications for large gatherings and hotel reservations to assess how many protesters are expected to attend the event, according to NBC News.

Security preparations are already underway in Washington as law enforcement officials work to prevent another incident like Jan. 6 from occurring in the nation’s capital.

The Capitol Police said that the fence surrounding the Capitol building will go back up “a day or two before” the rally.

Additionally, the Capitol Police have issued an emergency declaration that will allow the force to deputize outside law enforcement as “special” Capitol Police officers during the demonstration.

The Metropolitan Police Department is also making preparations ahead of the event. A spokesperson for the department told The Hill last week that it is monitoring and assessing event planning and will have a greater presence around Washington and be prepared to close streets if such a move is needed.

