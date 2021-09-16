https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/16/so-over-this-pandemic-so-over-this-administration-bomb-diggity-of-a-thread-about-covid-and-our-suck-govt-the-best-thing-youll-read-today/

We bring you yet another thread that doesn’t need much introduction other than it’s a damn good read about COVID, overreach, life, and the suck that is our current government. Definitely worth your time:

Here’s some pandemic questions we should be asking:

-How many died from suicide?

-How many died from missed health diagnoses

-How many died from drug overdoses

-How many hospitalizations are illegal immigrants

-What is being missed while we are overtesting for Covid — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 16, 2021

Why are we focusing on cases when hospitalizations and deaths are trending down?

What is the endgame here?

Why does Biden always look like he’s surprised?

These are just a few of the questions that keep us awake at night.

This is all part of the risk benefit ratio that is usually part of every decision, but seems to have gone out the window when St. Fauci claimed running our government, and yes I blame Trump for not getting rid of him. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 16, 2021

St. Fauci, the High Priest of COVID.

Or the angry little COVID gnome, as we like to call him.

And yes, we agree, Trump should have gotten rid of him.

It’s funny that the left talks about sexism, but completely glossed over the Birks got hit for being a hypocrite and retired. And yet, Fauci and Milley are being protected and coddled, but I digress. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 16, 2021

They were happy to toss Birks under the bus because she didn’t hate Trump enough.

At some point in the last two years, the government has convinced people to hate their neighbor and that life can be risk free. Life isn’t. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 16, 2021

We are being told to hate our neighbor, fear our neighbor, and that we should stay indoors, mask up, and lockdown so we don’t DIE from a virus with a 99.8% survival rate.

Yeah, it looks especially stupid when we write it out like that.

I know this sounds insensitive, but I’m going to say it anyway: An 86 year old dying of a virus is actually not rare, but a 20 year dying of cancer that was missed, because we were busy trying to save the 86 year old is. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 16, 2021

Reality isn’t sensitive.

It’s just reality.

I’m so over this pandemic. I’m so over this administration. None of the people making decisions are paying the price or ANY price, but you are. They’ve told you that basic questions are anti-science when you do EXACTLY what they were caught doing. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 16, 2021

Ahem, we’ve been told that questioning their anti-science is literally anti-science or something.

Maybe?

Never mind, we’ll just be over here making fart noises in the corner.

Anyway, critical thinking is sorely lacking in this day and age, and the government loves it. We do the thinking for you, you just stay home paranoid and avoid the risks of life. Risk taking is what made America and the avoidance of it will kill America. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 16, 2021

Government loves dumb people.

Oh, the Left pretended Trump supporters were the stupid ones but in reality the people who ask ‘how high’ when their government tells them to jump are the true stupid ones.

The most oppressive.

Amen.

Think we’ve ALL had enough COVID and Biden to last a lifetime.

***

Related:

‘This is the America you want to live in?!’ White man kicks Black family out of NY restaurant for not having their vaccine papers (watch)

D*ckhead ALERT: Don Lemon lets his inner FASCIST out in rant about tormenting the unvaccinated and it does NOT end well for him (watch)

NAILED IT: Brit Hume shares KICK-A*S thread taking the Left’s ‘general welfare’ BS talking points APART (Constitution for the win!)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

