The Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan left the Taliban with tens of billions of dollars worth of U.S. weaponry, vehicles and equipment. Subsequently, a White House statement said the Taliban have been “businesslike and professional.” Additionally, the Biden administration said that $64 million in “humanitarian aid” would be sent to Afghanistan. And yet, the Taliban seem uncooperative.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that “every lever available” has been pulled and yet the Taliban aren’t being very helpful:

Biden Spokesman Ned Price: We have “pulled every lever available,” but the Taliban is still blocking flights with Americans from leaving Mazar-i-Sharif airport. This is a hostage crisis. pic.twitter.com/lHT3HUW1eq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 15, 2021

We’re assuming one of those levers was a “strongly-worded statement,” and still it apparently hasn’t been enough.

This seems bad. And extremely predictable. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) September 15, 2021

I thought Biden said he and his team were in control and could trust the Taliban do what they said they would https://t.co/aOFUytaFLF — Ray Garcia Jr (@raygjr1012) September 16, 2021

Yeah, what happened with all that?

We are in a hostage crisis and no one is even reporting on it. — Sheila Brown (@Sheilabgood) September 15, 2021

Looks like $64M wasn’t enough “economic aid” — Get Off my Lawn (@GetOffM11515504) September 15, 2021

Maybe Miley can call someone?? — NorthSide Academy (@NorthSideAcade1) September 16, 2021

The Biden administration said these terrorists were business like and professional. They seem to have turned hostage taking into a professional business both supported and respected by the clown in the White House. https://t.co/rF41D1jnhl — Captain Yossarian (@CaptainYossari2) September 16, 2021

It looks like it’s time for another Jen Psaki stern reminder that “the international community is watching” — that really seems to have helped (cue eye roll).

