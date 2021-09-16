http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Wjlr9HWcoCg/

A Syrian refugee has pleaded guilty to providing material support to the Islamic State (ISIS), a terrorist organization, in relation to his plot to bomb a Christian church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, 23-year-old Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, who came to the United States in August 2016 as a refugee from Syria, pleaded guilty to one count of providing material support to ISIS when he sought to bomb the Legacy International Worship Center in Pittsburgh sometime in 2019.

“The defendant, motivated by ISIS’s call to violence and hate, plotted a terrorist attack targeting a church in Pittsburgh,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Mark Lesko said in a statement.

According to federal prosecutors, Alowemer was motivated to bomb the Christian church to garner support from other ISIS members within the U.S. Alowemer had hoped that his terrorist attack would rally other ISIS members to commit similar acts of terrorism against American citizens.

In 2019, Breitbart News exclusively reported that at the time of Alowemer’s arrest, he had been seeking to secure a green card from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to permanently remain in the U.S. and eventually be eligible for naturalized American citizenship.

Alowemer first entered the U.S. through the New York port of entry on August 1, 2016 as a refugee from Syria, being granted RE3 status, which indicates he was the child of a refugee. Sometime after, Alowemer wanted to adjust his immigration status to become a lawful permanent resident.

Alowemer’s green card application was pending with USICS at the time of his arrest.

Sentencing for Alowemer is scheduled for January 2022 and he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a lifetime term of supervised release.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

