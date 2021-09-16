https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/16/ted-cruzs-count-of-how-many-illegal-aliens-have-flooded-into-del-rio-texas-might-help-explain-why-the-faa-declared-a-no-media-drone-zone/

As you’re probably aware, Fox News’ Bill Melugin does great work at the southern border and often uses drone footage to show just how much chaos President Biden and his administration have invited. On Thursday night, Melugin reported that the FAA was implementing flight restrictions over an area of Del Rio, Texas where, just coincidentally, Melugin and others have been using their drones to highlight what a mess is occurring at the border:

NEW: We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says “special security reason”. pic.twitter.com/aJrjAPO2Pz — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

Melugin reported that the number of people trying to enter the U.S. “doubled in one day” from 4,000 to 8,000, and Sen. Ted Cruz is now on the ground in Del Rio with an update on the number of people waiting:

I am on the ground in Del Rio, Texas tonight. As of this moment, there are 10,503 illegal aliens under the Del Rio International Bridge. This manmade disaster was caused by Joe Biden. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/VpzkrH1zyb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 17, 2021

Yeah, that just might have something to do with the reason the Biden administration doesn’t want any more drone footage coming out of the area.

Cruz also told that to Sean Hannity tonight:

Ted Cruz has footage from his cell phone showing – 10,500 immigrants are crowded together under that bridge right now. — Penny✨ ~Fight Back America~ (@pennyr623) September 17, 2021

And of course that area of the country is one place the Biden administration doesn’t care to implement any vaccine mandates.

