Thanks to the Biden voters for our once great and respected nation is on track to become a footnote in history. In the future when you grandchildren ask what happened will you lie to deceive and not take credit for our demise? Just like you deceive and lie today to gain a few dollars or power. But hey, the end justifies the means whatever the cost. Will you tell them that freedom of speech was an outdated concept by dead white men? That working hard and investing, maintaining and paying taxes on investment properties made you a greedy landlord in the day? Will you brag about your days as a left wing foot soldier in Antifa or BLM beating the dissent out of other Americans?

One might think with Biden supposedly winning the largest number of votes in history Biden voters and supporters would be as proud as Trump voters five years on. Where are the law signs, bumper stckers, and the pride of “winning” the election? Why isn’t Facebook filled with praise for the man they elected as leader of the free world? It’s because deep down they know Biden was a mistake. They justify it in their minds that our lowered standards before the world is better than mean tweets.

You can’t really blame the Obama holdovers that have seized power that slipped thru their grasp when Hillary was shellacked. It just increased their resolve to make sure thru any means it would not happen again. Time and God will judge their actions. The CEO’s and CFO’s of NGO’s, nonprofits and activists obviously wanted to restart the taxpayer gravy train. It’s just impossible to run these agencies and maintain obscene salaries on supporter donations. What’s needed is the force of government to take what is needed to maintain their lifestyle as they feel they deserve.

Thanks to the media giants like the New York Times, The Washington post, Chicago Tribune, LA Times and their wage slave who towed the party line. Always publishing articles critical of Trump true or not, but nary a word about Biden’s declining mental fitness. Thanks MSN, CNN, CBS, and NBC for their dedicated news readers, always loyal to the party line. (One wonders if they write off salaries as campaign contributions)Thanks to Facebook and Twitter for realizing the power of their platforms for uniting opposition to the Democrat new world order and deleting, denying and de-platforming any opposition. They too liked the idea that they would be protected from any consequences of their actions except precipice declining users and subscribers.

Thanks to Hollywood and all the celebrities who used their fame and fortune to degrade the very people and country that allowed such a massive accumulation of wealth. They felt with their do nothing foundations to avoid the very high taxes they support and captive audiences their reign would continue. They do have to answer to their own masters these days, the Chinese. They just don’t realize their usefulness to the CCP has a short shelf life.

A special thanks to the Biden supporters that were directly involved in the ballot stuffing, over counting, harvesting, copying and printing fake ballots. Are you proud of your work? Do you think the Biden administration has any more sympathy for you than the Afghan refugees left behind if you are caught? Every one of you should be spending your time in the Graybar hotel. Unfortunately for America there is little chance of that. Let’s not forget the regular cheaters. The ones who every election vote under their maiden names, deceased relatives, former addresses and multiple name spellings. It’s nice to know you care so little for the right to vote you would just steal someone else’s.

It’s the everyday supporters and voters that deserve our wrath. The 2020 election could not have been stolen without at least some useful idiots to make it seem legitimate. The people that just because their TV told them or their hatred for Trump voted for a guy that is engineering our demise. Thanks for the higher gas and food prices. Thanks for the increase in taxes we will have to pay. Thanks for the flood of illegal immigrants that resemble an invasion. Thanks for the shame thinking people feel knowing America now has a president that cares more about his ice cream fix than world affairs.

Do you feel shame ever time this administration refuses to answer even the softest of softball questions? Do you think that your children and grandchildren will escape the hate generated by curriculum like critical race theory? Will you teach them several languages so they can get along in this multicultural world? Are you OK with the recruitment drive that is disguised as drag queen story hour? How will you feel when they are taught to hate you and everything you stand for in school?

I hope you are proud of your accomplishment of removing the man that wished for nothing but the best for this country. You all should be rightly shunned by polite society. We know who you are and you too will pay the price. We see you driving with your mandated mask alone in the car. We see you Karening out when short staffed business don’t cater to your every whim. We remember your “Hate has no Home here” lawn signs as you screech Trump supporters should be rounded up. Thanks for the memories of what this country once was and if we have our day will be again.

“The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all.” John F Kennedy

My name is Steve and I'm a news junkie. I've always believed the fourth estate's job was to keep our leaders honest. It seems that job is now left to citizen journalists. I have entered the fray after a rich and varied career, not much of which was writing. I have delivered papers, worked for government, managed million dollar projects, been recruited by both sides of the isle to shill at rallies, canvassed for the opposition, and done some writing in my time. My goal is to both inform and entertain thru questioning the status quo.















