Every single decision the Biden administration has made has been made in order to protect as many Americans as possible from COVID19. It’s about keeping the people safe. Shutting down the virus. Saving lives.

Make sure you don’t forget that as you read this:

NEW: Florida says its bracing for a big reduction in monoclonal antibody doses. Blames the Biden Administration. @GovRonDeSantis‘ office released these #’s:

– 72,000 doses is average need for hospitals + state clinics

– 30,950 total doses were allocated by feds this week — Jay O’Brien (@jayobtv) September 15, 2021

More on the Biden Admin decision. https://t.co/8brWSt04Or — Jay O’Brien (@jayobtv) September 15, 2021

We have no doubt that the Biden administration has only the purest of intentions here:

The Biden administration is imposing new limits on states’ ability to access to Covid-19 antibody treatments amid rising demand from GOP governors who have relied on the drug as a primary weapon against the virus. Federal health officials plan to allocate specific amounts to each state under the new approach, in an effort to more evenly distribute the 150,000 doses that the government makes available each week. The approach is likely to cut into shipments to GOP-led states in the Southeast that have made the pricey antibody drug a central part of their pandemic strategy, while simultaneously spurning mask mandates and other restrictions. That threatens to heighten tensions between the Biden administration and governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis, who have emerged as vocal opponents of the federal Covid-19 response.

Joe Biden et al. just want these problematic governors to understand that mask mandates are the best weapon we have against COVID19! And if withholding potentially lifesaving treatment is what it takes, well, so be it.

WOW. Read this. The Biden administration is reportedly reducing its supply of monoclonal antibodies to states like Texas. Add this to pharmacies refusing to fill prescriptions for treatments that are saving lives under the direction of the CDC, and the agenda of cruelty is clear. pic.twitter.com/JVVN3H5nF7 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 16, 2021

Seriously. What the hell is this garbage?

Supply of monoclonal antibody treatment to Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas & other Southern states restricted by Biden Admin with no real explanation besides “equity.” How is it equitable to only send treatment for HALF the Floridians who need it, & NO state sites in Alabama? — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 16, 2021

Now hospitalization rates are down 50% in Florida, thanks to @GovRonDeSantis promoting & expanding access to monoclonals, but Alabama is getting hit harder. They do not have ANY state supported sites like we do. And they’d planned to open some to relieve burden on hospitals! — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 16, 2021

But now they cannot, because of the Biden Admin’s unexplained restrictions on monoclonal antibody shipments to the South. What are COVID patients in Alabama supposed to do? — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 16, 2021

Just be grateful for whatever they can get from Biden’s HHS.

Is Biden trying to force Florida and Texas to go along with his unconstitutional vaccine mandate by withholding monoclonal antibody treatments? Because that’s what it looks like. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 16, 2021

Indeed:

Timeline of Biden/HHS blindsiding Florida with monoclonal antibody supply restriction. pic.twitter.com/Jiu26cDaCB — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 16, 2021

Biden, September 9, 2021: “Tonight, I’m announcing we will increase the average pace of shipment across the country of free monoclonal antibody treatments by another 50 percent.” INCREASE. Less than a week later he CUT allocations to southern states by 50%. pic.twitter.com/TCTY7XdboC — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 16, 2021

The Biden COVID plan posted on the White House website on September 9 is even more clear. Said the 50% increase would be *in September*. It’s still there!https://t.co/h6WSxhelHF pic.twitter.com/jsaZwTGp3q — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 16, 2021

Of course it is. Everything with the left is punitive. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 16, 2021

The cruelty is the point.

It’s about making the number of deaths go up in Florida to make DeSantis look bad. — Faye Knooz III (@IiiKnooz) September 16, 2021

It’s also so more people die, so they can blame DeSantis. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 16, 2021

That’d just be the icing on the cake, wouldn’t it?

It’s all about health. If it saves just 1 life. Seems these statements are no longer part of our “public health officials “ vocabulary — JABreck (@JimEaglenomask) September 16, 2021

So the federal government is deliberately withholding a medical treatment that saves live. And people think they care about your health…. Lol — Florida Patriot Mom 🦅 🌎 ⚓️🇺🇸 (@FlaPatriotMom) September 15, 2021

The administration means to punish Florida. Whether its for not having out-vaccinated enough states like Illinois or Michigan, or for the impertinence of electing a Republican governor or Republican electors, it’s unclear. But punishment is what it is. — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) September 15, 2021

Withholding life-saving treatment paid for by citizens to own the cons. https://t.co/hPHQiG0coB — Mulder’s Turgid Sword of Graphene Oxide and LNPs (@proteinwisdom) September 16, 2021

Seems like that’s it in a nutshell.

If Trump were president, HHS rationing monoclonal antibody treatments to blue states would cause yet another impeachment from Nancy Pelosi. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 16, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets and text.

