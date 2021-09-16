https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/09/16/the-morning-briefing-olympic-gymnasts-reveal-that-comeys-trump-hating-fbi-was-ok-with-child-rape-n1479218

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. You will always look ridiculous in a hoop skirt.

This is one of the rare times that I am leading off with something I wrote. It’s necessary though, and I’m sure you will all agree with me.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has become an unhinged, unchecked state police service that needs to be reined in and overhauled. In recent times, this was an opinion one found only on the right.

It should be a bipartisan issue now.

All the while it was crafting a hoax about Russian collusion that was designed to destroy the president of the United States, the FBI was deliberately covering for a serial rapist of little girls.

Me:

McKayla Maroney’s testimony (video below) was particularly graphic and brutal. She not only detailed the horrors Nassar visited upon her, but she also went over the insanely tone-deaf questioning that she had to endure at the hands of the FBI. “They asked if he used gloves, I said no.” As if that would have made things better. “They asked if this treatment ever helped me.” A warning for those who watch the video: the questions above begin at the 2:32 mark, the two statements prior to that are even more graphic and awful. Her remarks are exceedingly damning. Nassar was raping Maroney when she was 15 years old. Just when you think that the story can’t possibly get any worse, Maroney reveals that the FBI falsified her report.

The timeline of the accusations against the monster Nassar overlaps with the timeline of the FBI’s Russia collusion jihad against President Trump. The Bureau has become so politicized that it prioritized the destruction of the president over protecting little girls who were being raped.

The FBI victim-shamed the young women who came to the Bureau hoping that sharing the horror they’d endured would make it stop.

Tragically, the bureaucratic scum they sought out decided to continue enabling Nassar. It had other marching orders from the Democratic National Committee, after all.

Every FBI agent who came anywhere near this case and participated in the cover-up needs to spend the rest of his or her life in prison.

You know, a place where even the worst people know that harming children is wrong.

Everything Isn’t Awful

it’s a cuddle puddle

(viralhog) pic.twitter.com/rQ60znQIfz — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 15, 2021

PJ Media

Me: Lock ‘Em Up: Same FBI That Chased Russia Collusion Hoax for Years Covered Up Sexual Abuse of USA Gymnasts

VodkaPundit: Afghanistan Hostage Crisis: Family of Navy Vet Wants Biden Official Fired

Guess What Dirty Democrat Tricksters Are Trying to Sneak Into Their $3.5 Trillion Package?

Serial Groper Al Franken Eyes Political Comeback

YES. It’s OK to Be Pro-Vaccine and Anti-Mandate—in Fact, It’s a Winning Message

Could Derek Chauvin Be Next? Court Vacates Ex-Minneapolis Cop’s Third-Degree Murder Conviction

BREAKING: Federal Judge Blocks Forced Vaccination for Medical Personnel in New York

New York Democrats Set to Gerrymander the GOP Out of Existence in the State

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Gross: Ohio High School Book Prompts Kids to ‘Write a Sex Scene You Wouldn’t Show Your Mom’… Mayor Demands Resignations

The Massive Political Risk for Biden and the Democrats With Vaccine Mandates

Woke Colleges Have No Tolerance for Freedom or White People

VDH: The Death of Science

The Grand Alliance to Contain China: Will It Work?

It’s Starting to Seem Like the Pandemic Is a Problem the Biden Administration Doesn’t Really Want to Solve

King ‘Cherry Picker’ Juan Cole Accuses Jihadists of Cherry-Picking the Koran

The Man of the Hour? Why James Gilmore Matters More Than Ever

Reason to Fear a Vaccine Mandate

Judge Nixes Ballot Language for Referendum on Destroying Minneapolis Police Department

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter: Bush Completes His Scummy Betrayal

Oh, So That’s How 350,000 California Recall Votes Vanished from CNN’s Vote Tally

Biden’s Vaccine Mandate May Force Texas Hospital to Close

Trump Finally Has His Answer on ‘Where’s Durham?’

Fox News Decides to Play Comms Director for Mark Milley

Amen. Pope Calls Abortion the ‘Murder’ of ‘Life, Period,’ While Washington’s ‘Devout’ Preach a Different Gospel

Is Someone’s Size Enough To Justify Lethal Force?

Cam&Co. It Shouldn’t Take A Lawsuit To Exercise A Constitutional Right

LA Judge Reprimanded For Opinions On Gascón, Guns, BLM

Yes, Milley has to go

Kasie Hunt speaks honestly about California Democrats – quickly gets ratioed on Twitter

When do high school creative-writing assignments become “grooming”?

‘Democracy rebooted with an authoritarian core’: Here’s a great thread on Gen. Mark Milley and the deep state

Occupy Democrats is suddenly supporting evictions in the case of those who don’t provide proof of vaccination

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Trois: This Is the Real Tragedy of Imaginary Genders

Here’s How We Know Joe Biden’s COVID Response Has Been a Failure

So Long, But Not Goodbye

Why Did the California Recall Fail?

Around the Interwebz

NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks Hire Lisa Byington As Full-Time Play-By-Play Announcer, Breaking Barrier

WhatsApp begins testing a yellow pages-style business directory

More Than 1300 Retro Arcade Games From the Museum of Pinball Are Heading to Auction

Bee Me

Family Gonna Be Sorry When They Want Some Trail Mix From Dad’s Cargo Shorts They Just Made Fun Of https://t.co/4fTROI2ulq — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 16, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

Burrito bowls aren’t a thing. It’s either a burrito or it’s not.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

