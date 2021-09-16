https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/09/16/the-republican-pick-up-our-toys-and-go-home-mentality-has-to-go-n443864
About The Author
Related Posts
With a New 'Threat' the Press Rails Against ‘The Big Lie’ as Journalists Continue Lying About Promised Trump-Backed Violence
August 31, 2021
The UN Announces Its Next Ritual Screwing of American Taxpayers
September 5, 2021
Biden Snaps at Reporters and Calls a Lid on Himself
July 2, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy