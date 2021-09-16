One day, a duck called Big Dave was up for auction. An award-winning Muscovy drake that frequented the breeder shows, he was a fine specimen. “He’s got a very nice temperament. He’s always clean, he’s always looked after himself and when you show him he does like to be centre of attention,” his owner Graham Hicks told the BBC at the time.

Others couldn’t help but agree. Big Dave is a “big character”, said Janice Houghton-Wallace, a fellow breeder and secretary of the Turkey Club UK, and has always seemed to “have a great rapport with Graham.”

But Hicks was due to retire from breeding, so was reluctantly selling Dave, along with his other ducks, geese and birds. There were rumours that breeders from overseas were looking to acquire the drake for the potential of his bloodline.

As the auction began, though, there was surprise. Unknown to Hicks, Houghton-Wallace had assembled a syndicate, who had clubbed together to buy Dave. She entered the bidding at £900 ($1,250/€1,050), but the price continued to rise. After she placed the final bid, “the room went quiet and it seemed like forever before the hammer went down,” she recalled. She had won, with a bid of £1,500 ($2,070/€1,760) – a record-breaking sum for a duck.