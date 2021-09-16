https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/16/there-it-is-biden-again-flees-at-end-of-speech-as-reporter-shouts-question-about-nicki-minaj/

President Biden’s speech today on Covid-19 and the economy contained some pretty grand claims about what his multi-trillion dollar bill would accomplish:

There were other whoppers, but you get the point. However, Biden again didn’t want to risk getting called out on any of the lies because, at the end of his remarks, the president again made a beeline for the exit:

Now there’s a familiar sight!

The most audible question you can hear is about Nicki Minaj:

Sigh.

