https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/16/this-doesnt-mean-what-cnn-thinks-it-means-media-picks-up-politicized-obituary-for-vaccinated-woman-who-died-of-covid/

Twitchy did a post earlier this week on a story from NPR about a man who died after being turned away from 43 ICUs at capacity due to COVID. NPR had picked up the claim about 43 ICUs from the obituary written by his family. NPR also noted that it had tried and failed to get in touch with the family. As far as fact-checking, they checked with one hospital, which said the man required a higher level of specialized care than it offered — not that it was full of unvaccinated COVID patients.

We bring it up because now another obituary is going viral, and this woman’s death has been written up by CNN, Yahoo News, The Independent, and Today. Why is her death receiving so much attention? Because her family used the obituary to blame the unvaccinated for killing her, even though she’d been vaccinated.

Wait, she’d been vaccinated by caught COVID anyway and died? Is there more to this story?

Again, the news media is sourcing stories to obituaries written by grieving families.

They don’t. They said she did visit a friend who was unvaccinated, but there’s no proof that’s where she contracted COVID. So what is CNN saying?

A. Pawlowski writes for Today:

It’s a startling beginning of an obituary announcing the passing of Candace Cay Ayers from complications of severe COVID-19.

“She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others infected with covid-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life,” it reads.

So the story isn’t that the vaccine didn’t protect her; the story is that the family wrote an obituary telling people to get vaccinated. And by the way, the story eventually gets to the part where the woman “had a pre-existing condition, rheumatoid arthritis, and was already immunocompromised.”

It’s tragic, but we’re tired of seeing obituaries written up as news; here’s a good thread:

Again, how does the family even know she caught it from an unvaccinated person? There’s no test for that.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...