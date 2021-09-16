https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/16/this-is-peak-coronabro-man-harasses-woman-at-target-without-a-mask-says-shes-a-bad-american/

We’ve done a few posts on videos like this before, and the one thing we’ve noticed is that it’s always a man harassing a woman — never another man. We can think of four examples off the top of our heads. Here’s a guy wearing a mask and an “I’m Vaccinated” pin following a woman around Target for not wearing a mask, which is a “state regulation.”

Yeah, he lightened up for a moment and tried the, “We’re all in this together pitch” before declaring her a “bad American.”

We haven’t seen a single one, for what it’s worth.

He’s wearing a mask and has been vaccinated, she has natural immunity … what’s he afraid of?

Who is it that lets them outside?

