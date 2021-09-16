https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/16/this-is-peak-coronabro-man-harasses-woman-at-target-without-a-mask-says-shes-a-bad-american/

We’ve done a few posts on videos like this before, and the one thing we’ve noticed is that it’s always a man harassing a woman — never another man. We can think of four examples off the top of our heads. Here’s a guy wearing a mask and an “I’m Vaccinated” pin following a woman around Target for not wearing a mask, which is a “state regulation.”

Why doesn’t this shit ever happen to me? pic.twitter.com/gAnNQbnHqS — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) September 16, 2021

Man in a mask with an I’m vaccinated pin chases woman around Target for not wearing a mask while bragging about his wife being a doctor. This is peak coronabro. pic.twitter.com/Gbe1qQ3iF3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 16, 2021

The vile campaign from Joe Biden & corporate media outlets like CNN to smear, shame & ultimately treat unvaxxed or anti-mask people like 2nd class citizens is truly 100% un-American. They want anyone who dissents from their orthodoxy to be harassed like below…That’s the point. https://t.co/D4Yzv41YKD — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2021

This virus have given power to people who would otherwise be insignificant. A sense of irrational purpose they aren’t going to let go. — Josh Overwatch Brant (@minusthebrant) September 16, 2021

Funny how everyone’s spouse is an infectious disease expert. I had no idea how common that career was. — Hawk (@PrepInProgress) September 16, 2021

I guarantee homeboys wife is not an infectious disease doctor LMAO — Kat (@pjgirl74) September 16, 2021

There’s NO WAY that man has a wife. — Lindsay (@lsfootwear) September 16, 2021

I was thinking the same thing – the amount of times he kept using her as justification for his knowledge of covid likely means she doesn’t exist. — Ɱac (@Reedy_MacReady) September 16, 2021

I’m gonna go out on a limb and say his “wife” is imaginary — Conrad Oak 🇺🇲🚨🇺🇲 (@DCS104547) September 16, 2021

The best part is when he asks if his wife who is “an infectious disease doctor” is just making this stuff up and she replies “probably”. She makes a valid point. — Myles King (@Themylesking) September 16, 2021

It’s amazing how many “Infectious Disease” doctors are related to these guys. It’s like the people who claim they were at Game 6 in the Mets ’86 WS, must have been about 500,000 people in the stands that night. — Craig Hayes (@CraigHayesESQ) September 16, 2021

The amount of people who have allowed their brains to get broken since the pandemic started is honestly sad. Just leave people alone if they’re leaving you alone. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 16, 2021

It really is a cult. — Andy Schreiber (@andy_schreiber) September 16, 2021

This video is actually encouraging. It was good to see people stand up for her. — Edmund (@EdmundMP) September 16, 2021

They always go after the women. — Richard Sylvester (@RichardSylveste) September 16, 2021

He’s going to follow the wrong person one of these days. — Tyson (@Tyson_Wrubell) September 16, 2021

“It’s our job as a community to come together”, says the harassing man calling people “bad americans” for not doing what he believes is right. — Tomás Lugo (@telugo) September 16, 2021

Yeah, he lightened up for a moment and tried the, “We’re all in this together pitch” before declaring her a “bad American.”

I wish someone would follow my around like this — Jason Johnson-Gordon (@95ishIdris) September 16, 2021

How come in these scenarios they always seem to harass women and never strong men? — Michael Baio (@Michael_Baio20) September 16, 2021

Why don’t we ever see these types of videos with them approaching men? — Life is Good (@HBCU__) September 16, 2021

We haven’t seen a single one, for what it’s worth.

It’s always women and short men getting harassed. I’m in California visiting family and haven’t worn a mask anywhere I’ve been. I get looks but for some reason no one harasses a 6’4″ mexican. — Danielbunchofnumbers (@StickyDads) September 16, 2021

Notice his words to “shame” her & wants to get others to join him in “shaming her”. This is where we are because we laid down in the spring of 2020 & didn’t question anyone or anything. This really is sad that a woman can’t shop without being tormented like this. — Jeff Noffsinger (@JeffNoffsinger) September 16, 2021

The soy is heavy with that guy 🤡 — J Mac (@joejitsu13) September 16, 2021

Becoming increasingly clear that mask shaming and severe testosterone deficiency are medically related phenomenon https://t.co/n00Txglbnj — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 16, 2021

It’d be great to see how well his mask protects him when he gets his ass kicked for harassment. — Señor Jorge (@mgeorge84) September 16, 2021

This is stalking — Eddie Mikus (@eddiemikus) September 16, 2021

Why does this never happen to me? I can be reasonable. — MichaelZimmerman (@MikeZ0131) September 16, 2021

No idea what is so difficult about just leaving people alone. — Nakia (@LDS310) September 16, 2021

He’s wearing a mask and has been vaccinated, she has natural immunity … what’s he afraid of?

It really is amazing how just a touch of “power” turns people into petty little authoritarians. — Gene Duplissey (@GeneDuplissey) September 16, 2021

If these people are so afraid of the virus what are they doing outside let alone chasing after people? — Bandi (@Darealbandicoot) September 16, 2021

Who is it that lets them outside?

