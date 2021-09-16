https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/16/time-less-rofl-mario-lopez-shares-the-most-hilariously-perfect-meme-of-harry-and-meghan-markle-and-we-kinda-sorta-adore-him-for-it/

Mario Lopez cracking us all up. We’ll take it.

C’mon, TIME magazine had to know people would make fun of that ridiculous airbrushed cover of Harry and Meghan Markle. We get it, they’re a couple and together they are influential and stuff but wow, what a disaster. Forget that Harry looks like some sort of little person hiding behind his wife …

Mario found the best meme:

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA

The front layers frame your face …

Now I can’t unsee it. — Kyle Stevens (@thekylestevens) September 16, 2021

Yup.

Thanks, Mario.

It does…. and now I can’t unsee it ! 😳 — Jo Frost (@Jo_Frost) September 16, 2021

Annnd now we’re dead.

It was apparently supposed to be for his birthday yet she’s the one front and centre! — Hadders (@sjbeauty1983) September 16, 2021

Duh, we all know she’s the only important one in that relationship. He’s really just an accessory, like an expensive handbag at thist point.

Oh darling….you look fabulous! I am a hair magician! Muah! 🤣🤣🤣 — Holly 🩺🏈⚾️🏀💜 (@Holly82594573) September 16, 2021

Muah!

it totally does. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) September 16, 2021

At least she looks like she’s pleased with the cut — Yeet it, and Forgeet it (@mattbo324) September 16, 2021

She does seem very pleased with his handiwork.

Heh.

***

