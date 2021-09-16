https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/09/16/todays-hot-topics-on-tems-special-guest-john-ondrasik-and-blood-on-my-hands-afghanistan-durham-probe-returns-and-more-n416434

Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Duane “Generalissimo” Patterson brings us up to date on the week’s top stories and gives us a preview of tomorrow’s Hugh Hewitt show. We’ll also talk about Joe Biden’s curious new interest in equity when it comes to monoclonal antibody supplies, plus the latest on the abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. Looks like the Biden administration is fresh out of “levers.”

Five for Fighting’s John Ondrasik experiences the joys of Open Source Production Values for the first time (ever, I bet). John will discuss his new song “Blood on My Hands,” his efforts to help trapped Americans, and the need for accountability.

Here’s the song:

The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep winning after 2016? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

