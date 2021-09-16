https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-chad-prather-show/copy-edit-top-3-which-u-s-presidents-were-not-controlled-by-special-interest-groups

BlazeTV’s Chad Prather fleshed out his new theory about which of the American presidents over the last 60-years were not controlled by special interest groups.

Taking a look at history, Chad selected John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and Donald J. Trump as the top three U.S. presidents not owned by special interest groups.

In this clip, Chad explained why he believes that all presidents other than J.F.K., Reagan, and Trump were controlled. Watch the clip to hear more from Chad. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.

