Months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, former President Trump continues to challenge the result of the 2020 election.

On Friday, Trump sent a letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that included a report of 43,000 Absentee Ballot Votes counted in DeKalb County that violated the chain of custody rules implemented to ensure fraud is minimized.

There have been ample reports of fraudulent and irregular voting that took place in Georgia, particularly in the greater Atlanta area during the nearly one-year since the election, yet few answers pertaining to 2020 have been delivered, despite the passage by the Georgia legislature of an election-overhaul package that attempts to ensure safe and secure elections moving forward.

“As stated to you previously, the number of false and/or irregular votes is far great than need to change the Georgia election result. People do not understand you (Raffensperger) and Governor Brian Kemp adamantly refuse to acknowledge the now proven facts, and fight so hard that the election truth [sic] not be told,” Trump wrote.

Trump requests that Raffensperger, whose office, for months, has been overwhelmed by reports and evidence of fraud occurring during the November 2020 election, investigate his claim and “if true … start the process of decertifying the Election, or whatever the correct legal remedy is, and announce the winner.”

Referring to the secretary’s persistent defense of the integrity of the election’s outcome in Georgia, Trump writes, “You (Raffensperger) and Governor Kemp are doing a tremendous disservice to the Great State of Georgia, and to our Nation – which is systematically being destroyed by an illegitimate president and his administration.

He also said: “The truth must be allowed to come out.”

