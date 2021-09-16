https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/16/trust-me-jennifer-rubin-says-conservative-bill-kristols-endorsement-of-terry-mcauliffe-will-be-big/

We were actually thinking of doing a post on this before Jennifer Rubin jumped in, but now it’s like “Inception” — layers and layers of NeverTrumpers feeding into each other.

Virginia gubernatorial candidates Terry McAuliffe and Greg Youngkin squared off Thursday night, and McAuliffe shared that he’s been endorsed by Bill Kristol, “one of the most conservative writers in America.”

Terry McAuliffe in his closing statement touted his endorsement from Bill Kristol, who he called “one of the most conservative writers in America” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 16, 2021

Then Rubin had to jump in and amp up the ridiculousness:

Just to get this straight … Bill Kristol … one of the most conservative writers in America … has endorsed Terry McAuliffe … and that endorsement is going to be big.

