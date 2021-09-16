https://cnsnews.com/blog/megan-williams/tucker-fauci-used-recommend-exercise-and-not-being-paranoid-now-were-masking

Dr. Anthony Fauci (L), director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks next to Response coordinator for White House Coronavirus Task Force Deborah Birx. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

When trying to remain healthy, Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended in 2019 that people “avoid all the paranoid aspects” like mask-wearing and instead exercise, Fox News host Tucker Carlson recalled Wednesday, noting that people are masking and gyms are closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci’s advice came from an interview between the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director and billionaire businessman David Rubenstein.

“But these are the same public health experts who told us two summers ago that BLM rallies, the riots in progress, somehow couldn’t spread COVID because they’re magic or something — they’re about civil rights, so they’re not a health threat.”

The Fox News host proceeded to name schools that are forcing vaccinated students to wear masks.

Below is a transcript of this segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight”:

Tucker Carlson: “This whole thing’s a sham; it’s all fake. It’s not about public health. If it was about public health, then you’d want to be very certain you knew the health status of the people coming into the country. But these are the same public health experts who told us two summers ago that BLM rallies, the riots in progress, somehow couldn’t spread COVID because they’re magic or something — they’re about civil rights, so they’re not a health threat. What?

“These rules are so incoherent, they’re an insult to science. Making you go along with them is an effort to break your spirit. We could play you a lot of different tapes; we just found this one. It tells you a lot. This is 2019; it’s Tony Fauci. Listen carefully to this.”

David Rubenstein: “The best way for me to prevent getting an infectious disease and having to have you as my doctor is what? Wearing a mask?”

Anthony Fauci: “No, no, no, no.”

Rubenstein: “You don’t need to do that? If somebody’s — I can see they’re getting ready to sneeze or cough, walk away?”

Fauci: “You avoid all the paranoid aspects and do something positive. A) Good diet. B) You don’t smoke, I know. I know you don’t drink, at least not very much, so that’s pretty good. Get some exercise; I know that you don’t get as much exercise as you should.”

Rubenstein: “That’s correct.”

Fauci: “Get good sleep. I think that the normal, low-tech, healthy things are the best thing that you can do, David, to stay healthy.”

Rubenstein: “Alright.”

Carlson: “Oh, so he was telling the truth then. Masks are for the paranoid. If you want to stay healthy, be healthy. By the way, lose some weight. And that’s not judgement towards those of us that love doughnuts, hardly, it’s just true. And the numbers prove it. People who are overweight are much more likely to die of COVID. So we close all the gyms and celebrate obesity?

“Again, not judging. This is the last show that’s going to judge that. But seriously, if you cared about people’s health, you would tell them the truth. No, they don’t; ‘wear the mask, take the vax.’

“Tony Fauci is now advising colleges on how to implement bans on all forms of human contact. The independent journalist Michael Tracey just reported on what’s happening at Connecticut College, for example. At Connecticut College, they have a nearly 100% vaccination rate because they’re forcing it. The dean at Connecticut College, who said he consults with Tony Fauci, recently told kids on campus, ‘Friends may not visit [each other] in rooms….Students may socialize with a maximum of three students outside, socially distanced and wearing masks.’

“They’re all vaccinated, what is this? There is no escape. The pandemic at Connecticut College will go on forever despite the fact everyone’s been vaccinated. Oh, it’s not really about public health.

“And it’s not just Connecticut College. At Duke, Duke, where 98% of the children have been vaccinated, the administration mandated outdoor masking for two weeks. Why? No one explained. Because they feel like it. When you have power, it’s hard to give it up.

“No one else sees what’s going on here? It couldn’t be more obvious. At Georgetown University, vaccinated students are told not to remove their masks even to ask questions or drink water in class. At Brown University — let’s hope all these places close soon by the way — Brown has decreed that ‘Students are expected to consistently engage with the same small social group. They should not go to indoor bars or restaurants.’ And that applies whether or not they’re vaccinated.

“So if the vaccines don’t change what you’re allowed to do, have no material effect on your health status, on your protection against COVID, why are we forcing the vaccines? This is too crazy.”

Megan Williams is a CNSNews intern and junior at Hillsdale College. She is majoring in Rhetoric and Public Address with a Journalism minor. She is the assistant opinions editor for the Hillsdale Collegian and enjoys covering local events, from concerts to conventions. Born and raised in Southern California, Megan is excited to experience D.C. and grow as a journalist with CNSNews.

