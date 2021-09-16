https://www.oann.com/tunisian-president-says-border-with-libya-to-reopen/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tunisian-president-says-border-with-libya-to-reopen



FILE PHOTO: Tunisian President Kais Saied takes the oath of office in Tunis, Tunisia, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souiss/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Tunisian President Kais Saied takes the oath of office in Tunis, Tunisia, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souiss/File Photo

September 16, 2021

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s President Kais Saied on Thursday ordered the border with Libya, which had been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to reopen on Friday after meetings between health teams from the two countries, his office said on Twitter.

The decision to reopen the border follows a visit last week by Libya’s interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh to Tunis after growing friction over the border and other issues.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alex Richardson)

