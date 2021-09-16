http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/RrIpFRFkLSM/evergrandes-employees-held-hostage-as-worried-investors-demand-payments
BEIJING – Footage of Evergrande’s management being held hostage in company offices by anxious retail investors made the rounds on China’s social media earlier this week.
“I have with me Nanchang’s top Evergrande representative surnamed Chen,” said WeChat user Yang Qiwen, referring to the city in Jiangxi province in south-eastern China. The posting included a photo of a man lying on a floor.