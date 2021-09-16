https://theleoterrell.com/va-high-school-teacher-says-following-directions-and-sitting-quietly-is-white-supremacy/

There are calls for a Virginia high school teacher to resign after he posted a video suggesting encouraging students to behave is White supremacy. Josh Thompson, an English teacher at Blacksburg High School, posted a video to the popular social media platform TikTok in order to criticize the concept of students behaving themselves and sitting quietly.

Originally posted in May, Thompson said in the video, “I stated that PBIS is a White supremacy with a hug and a lot of y’all wanted to know more about that…to support positive academic and behavioral outcomes for all students.”

PBIS refers to the learning model, Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports. Thompson’s video appears to have been removed from TikTok as of Tuesday morning, in which he expressed his belief that behaviors such as sitting quietly and being told what to do is part of “White Culture.”

“So if PBIS concerns itself with positive behaviors, we have to ask ourselves, ‘Okay well what are those positive behaviors?’ And it’s things like making sure that you’re following directions, and making sure that you’re sitting quietly, and you are in your seat and all these things that come from White culture.”

Thompson continued, “The idea of just sitting quiet and being told stuff and taking things in in a passive stance is not a thing that’s in many cultures. So if we’re positively enforcing these behaviors, we are by extension positively enforcing elements of White culture. Which therefore keeps Whiteness at the center, which is the definition of White supremacy.”

The Montgomery County School District told Fox News of the video that, “A teacher is entitled to their personal belief regarding any division program. The statements made by this teacher do not reflect our PBIS program or the behavioral expectations that we have of students in our schools.”

The school added, “MCPS has used PBIS in our schools for eight years. We are proud of our PBIS work. This work helps create a standard for social-emotional learning and behavior expectations in the school building.”

