http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qZjLcKigyig/

Giants guard Nick Gates had to be carted off the field Thursday night after suffering a lower leg fracture in New York’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Gates sustained the injury after Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne rolled up his leg.

WATCH:

Nick Gates injury, looks like a broken leg, #NYGvsWAS pic.twitter.com/iO2xtMm5Mw — Ted Buddy 🏈🏈 (@TedBuddy8) September 17, 2021

Here’s a look at the injury that Nick Gates suffered.. prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LhoHQWHLnd — Dylan Lowe (@DylanLoweNFL) September 17, 2021

The Giants announced that Gates had suffered a leg fracture.

“The 25-year-old Nebraska product is in his third season with New York,” Fox News reports. “He played all 16 games for the Giants last season. He also played in each of the team’s 16 games in 2019, starting three. “

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

