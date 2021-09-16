https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-reporter-presses-psaki-on-why-biden-keeps-coughing

A reporter pressed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday on why President Joe Biden continues to cough as he did earlier in the day.

“Many of us were in the East Room watching the president. We’ve seen him on many occasions where he has a repeated cough,” NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell said. “What is the situation with that cough? And is that a concern?”

“It’s not a concern,” Psaki claimed. “We have a doctor who travels with him, obviously, who checks in if there is — it is ever warranted. And certainly, that continues to be the case, as it has been since the beginning of his presidency.”

“Is there an explanation for why he coughed so frequently in situations like that?” O’Donnell asked. “I’m sure you saw it.”

“I did. I don’t think it’s an issue of concern,” she claimed. “I think there are a range of reasons why we may need to clear our throat or we may have a little light cold. And that’s certainly something that presidents, elected officials, reporters, spokespeople can confront, but it’s not an area where we have a medical concern.”

Later during the press briefing, a different reporter asked Psaki if she had an update on when Biden was planning on getting a physical.

“I know this is an understandable question. I don’t have an update,” Psaki responded. “He will get one soon. And when he does, we will make sure you all are aware of it and get the information.”

WATCH:

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell to Psaki: “We’ve seen [Biden] on many occasions where he has a repeated cough? What is the situation with that cough and is that a concern?…Is there an explanation for why he coughs so frequently in situations like that? I’m sure you saw it.” pic.twitter.com/Jeh2L4rndY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 16, 2021

TRANSCRIPT:

REPORTER: One very different — separate. Many of us were in the East Room watching the president. We’ve seen him on many occasions where he has a repeated cough. What is the situation with that cough? And is that a concern? PSAKI: It’s not a concern. We have a doctor who travels with him, obviously, who checks in if there is — it is ever warranted. And certainly, that continues to be the case, as it has been since the beginning of his presidency. REPORTER: Is there an explanation for why he [coughs] so frequently in situations like that? I’m sure you saw it. PSAKI: I did. I don’t think it’s an issue of concern. I think there are a range of reasons why we may need to clear our throat or we may have a little light cold. And that’s certainly something that presidents, elected officials, reporters, spokespeople can confront, but it’s not an area where we have a medical concern. … REPORTER: Following up on one of the questions from Kelly, do you have an update on when the president will get a physical? PSAKI: I know this is an understandable question. I don’t have an update. He will get one soon. And when he does, we will make sure you all are aware of it and get the information.

