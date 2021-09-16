https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-ted-cruz-releases-close-up-video-footage-of-10000-illegal-aliens-under-overpass

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) released video that he recorded in Del Rio, Texas, of the national security and humanitarian disaster that has unfolded on Democrat President Joe Biden’s watch.

The video showed thousands upon thousands of illegal aliens who were being held by the Biden administration under an overpass.

Cruz said that more than 10,000 were being held.

WATCH:

10,503 illegal aliens are under this bridge tonight because Joe Biden made a political decision to cancel deportation flights to Haiti. The Border Patrol is overcapacity. It’s indefensible, it’s inhuman, and it was entirely caused by Biden & Harris. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/LmWV52nmJc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 17, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.