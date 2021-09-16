http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/M4qAIeMhCZE/What-if-Republicans-had-a-party-and-Trump-wasn-t-16457889.php
HOUSTON – Up the silver escalators they went, in their MAGA hats and tank tops and College-Republican blue blazers and death-metal merch and “Socialism Distancing” tees and, in one case, a tie-dyed sweatshirt that read “Virginity Rocks.” There were roughly 2,000 of them, ages 14 to 24, mostly – though not exclusively – White, roaming the carpeted ballrooms of this Houston hotel, for a right-wing youth summit hosted by Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas. They wore punchy, adolescent politics on their sleeves and excited, nervous grins on their faces. They did not wear masks.
They were here to laugh: “It’s a war,” YouTube comedian J.P. Sears would say onstage, “don’t you want to be on a side with all the guns?” They were here to learn: Ben Shapiro would give them tips on how to destroy their liberal classmates in debates. They were here to shout guttural sounds with motivational speaker Tony Robbins (whose introduction video included clips of him helping Oprah walk on burning coals but neglected to mention a BuzzFeed News investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct; Robbins has vehemently denied wrongdoing and sued BuzzFeed over its reporting).