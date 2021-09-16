http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/V7djMDi6c2g/nbcs_kelly_odonnell_to_psaki_whats_up_with_president_bidens_coughing.html

NBC White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell asked about President Biden appearing to have a mild cough or cold during his Thursday speech on his tax plan.

“”I don’t think it’s an issue of concern,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

KELLY O’DONNELL: We’ve seen [Biden] on many occasions where he has a repeated cough? What is the situation with that cough and is that a concern?…Is there an explanation for why he coughs so frequently in situations like that? I’m sure you saw it.

