This week on the New World Next Week: Africans denounce Gates and his Big Ag cronies for trying to speak for Africa; the UN calls for multilateralism with teeth as they problem-reaction-solution toward the New World Order; and comedian Jim Breuer joins a growing chorus of performers who refuse to perform for segregated audiences.

