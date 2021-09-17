https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/17/amazing-fox-news-reporter-got-some-help-finding-a-way-around-faas-flying-restriction-at-texas-border-biden-will-not-like-this/

As we told you last night, the FAA issued flying restrictions for an area over Del Rio, Texas, citing “special security reasons.” This meant that Fox News’ Bill Melugin and his crew can no longer take photos from their drone what show the enormity of what’s happening:

But Melugin is an actual journalist, and with some help he found a way to still take video from the air:

The Biden administration won’t like this! And kudos to those Texas officials:

In many ways this is even better than the drone.

Hey Jim Acosta, THAT is what a real “journalist” does.

