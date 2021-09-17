https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2021/09/17/an-open-letter-to-the-president-of-george-washington-university-we-shouldnt-be-awarding-fauci-n444391
About The Author
Related Posts
The Fault Is Joe Biden's: Even Jen Psaki Told Us So
August 28, 2021
Milley Says Military Shouldn't Be Involved in Domestic Politics but Then Steps in It Again
July 21, 2021
Both Psaki and Blinken Try to Downplay Hostage Situation With Taliban in Mazar-i-Sharif
September 7, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy